Fox, ABC, CBS divvy up Wednesday
American Idol drove Fox to victory among adults 18-through-49 and
18-through-34 Wednesday night in the Nielsen Media Research ratings, while ABC
won among 25-through-54 and CBS took households and total viewers.
Idol, which aired from 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., won all the adult demo
contests, as well as with kids and teens and was second in total viewers and
tied for second (with NBC) in household rating and share.
In the key demo races, ABC got off to the strongest start winning across the
board at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. with My Wife & Kids and According to
Jim.
CBS won the household, total viewers and adults 50-plus races in the 8 p.m.
to 9 p.m. hour with 60 Minutes II.
At 9 p.m., Fox won the adult 18-through-34 and 18-through-49 contests with
Bernie Mac, which also tied for first (with CBS) among adults
25-through-54.
From 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. CBS aired the movie Black & Blue.
At 10 p.m., NBC's Law & Order won most of the key ratings
categories outright and tied ABC for first among adults 18-through-34. ABC aired
its summer news show State V.
The household numbers for the night: CBS, 6.3/11; NBC, 5/9; ABC, 4.1/7; Fox,
3.8/7.
Total viewers: CBS, 8.5 million; NBC, 7 million; Fox, 6.1 million; ABC, 6
million.
Adults 18-through-49: Fox, 2.9/10; ABC, 2.6/8; NBC, 2.3/7, CBS, 2.1/7.
Adults 50-plus: CBS, 6.9/15; NBC, 4.7/10; ABC, 2.5/5; Fox,
1.0/2.
