Fox 5 Washington DC Wins Ten AP Awards

Fox station WTTG in Washington DC is the recipient of ten 2007 Associated Press awards. This is the highest number that WTTG has ever received from the AP, and is also the most awards received by a single station this year.

The awards include Best Weathercast, Best Continuing Story, Best Spot News, Best News Series, Best Enterprise Reporting, Best Specialty Reporting, Documentary/In-Depth, Feature Human, Best TV Photography and Best Public Affairs.

The awards were presented at the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association Convention.