Fourtou in at Vivendi Universal
As expected, the board of Vivendi Universal named Jean-Rene Fourtou chairman
and CEO, replacing Jean-Marie Messier, who resigned last week.
Fourtou, who has been vice chairman of the supervisory board of French-German
pharmaceutical company Aventis, will also take Messier's seat on the board.
After his appointment, Fourtou said the first order of business will be to
address "short-term cash" issues. He added that two committees and two working groups,
made up of people outside of the company as well as in, will be set up to undertake
a "financial and strategic diagnosis" of the company.
