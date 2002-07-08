Fourtou in at Vivendi Universal

As expected, the board of Vivendi Universal named Jean-Rene Fourtou chairman

and CEO, replacing Jean-Marie Messier, who resigned last week.

Fourtou, who has been vice chairman of the supervisory board of French-German

pharmaceutical company Aventis, will also take Messier's seat on the board.

After his appointment, Fourtou said the first order of business will be to

address "short-term cash" issues. He added that two committees and two working groups,

made up of people outside of the company as well as in, will be set up to undertake

a "financial and strategic diagnosis" of the company.