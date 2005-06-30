Fourth of HD

NBC’s annual broadcast of the Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks show will be even more spectacular for viewers with HDTV sets.

The network says it will be broadcast in HD for the first time Monday.

Mariah Carey tops the list of musical guests to appear in HD while Skitch Henderson will conduct the band through the well-known medley of American songs that go hand-in-hand with fireworks.

Henderson conducts at Carnegie Hall now but worked at NBC from 1951 to 1966 where he was the original conductor for The Tonight Show.

