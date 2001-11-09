Four TV stations up for February auction

Permits to build four new TV stations will be auctioned Feb. 5, the FCC said Friday.

Minimum bids for stations also were tentatively set: Ch. 51 Pittsfield, Mass., $420,000; Ch. 47, Columbia, S.C, $295,000; Ch. 34 Magee, Miss., $295,000; and Ch. 16 Scottsbluff, Neb., $160,000.

The Columbia permit drew the most interest with 21 applications expressing an intent to bid including Pappas Telecasting, Pegasus Broadcast, Powell Meredith Communications, Trinity Broadcasting, and Equity Broadcasting. - Bill McConnell