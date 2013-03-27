Four TV Stations Claim Prestigious Peabodys

WTHR Indianapolis, KNXV Phoenix, KMGH Denver and WVIT

Hartford are receiving Peabody awards for their investigative reporting. A

total of 39 media outlets get Peabodys, given to the best in electronic media

in 2012.





Scott Pelley, anchor of The CBS Evening News, will emcee the

ceremony held May 20 at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York.





Scripps station KNXV's "Ford Escape: Exposing a Deadly

Defect" investigative series led to a recall of more than 700,000 SUVs,

while sibling KMGH gets one for "Investigating the Fire," which

probed a controlled burn by state foresters that turned deadly. Dispatch

Broadcast-owned WTHR's "Investigating the IRS" report looked at

billions of dollars in fraudulent tax-claim payouts. NBC-owned WVIT Hartford

was awarded for its comprehensive coverage in "Breaking News: Tragedy at

Sandy Hook Elementary School."





Other winners of the 72nd annual awards, given out by the

University of Georgia's Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication,

include HBO series Girls, CBS newsmag

60 Minutes and ABC News' coverage of

Hurricane Sandy.





"Reviewing submissions for Peabody consideration is a

truly exciting process," said Horace Newcomb, director of the Peabody

Awards. "Producers and organizations send us their best work from the previous

year. It is an astonishing array of outstanding media accomplishment. From this

array, we must select the 'best of the best.' It's not always easy, but it

always demonstrates the meaning of true excellence in electronic media."