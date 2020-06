Four new TV channels will be auctioned later this year, the FCC announced May 25. On the block will be channels 47 Columbia, S.C.; 51 Pittsfield, Mass.; 34 Magee, Miss. and 16 Scottsbluff, Neb. Applications to bid will be accepted between June 25 and June 29. The specific date for the auction has not been set. - Bill McConnell