Four team on Two Down Under

Sesame Workshop will be at the National Association of Television Programming

Executives' show preselling the rights to new live-action drama Two Down

Under (working title).

The series, targeted to kids nine through 13, is being co-produced by Sesame,

Noggin, CBBC (Children's BBC) and Australia's ABC TV.

Reflecting its multinational production partnership, the series is about two

teen-agers 'transplanted from their respective homes in the United States and

United Kingdom to a veterinary clinic in Australia.'

The educational show will deal with such topics as racism, handling

relationships and 'building resilience.'

Production on the 13 half-hour episodes is set for fall 2002 and its debut

for 2003.

It will air on Noggin in the United States and on ABC TV (Australia) and CBBC

(United Kingdom).