Four team on Two Down Under
Sesame Workshop will be at the National Association of Television Programming
Executives' show preselling the rights to new live-action drama Two Down
Under (working title).
The series, targeted to kids nine through 13, is being co-produced by Sesame,
Noggin, CBBC (Children's BBC) and Australia's ABC TV.
Reflecting its multinational production partnership, the series is about two
teen-agers 'transplanted from their respective homes in the United States and
United Kingdom to a veterinary clinic in Australia.'
The educational show will deal with such topics as racism, handling
relationships and 'building resilience.'
Production on the 13 half-hour episodes is set for fall 2002 and its debut
for 2003.
It will air on Noggin in the United States and on ABC TV (Australia) and CBBC
(United Kingdom).
