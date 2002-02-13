Four A's releases clutter report
This year's clutter study by the American Association of Advertising Agencies
showed record amounts of nonprogram time in early morning (18 minutes, two
seconds), daytime (20 minutes, 57 seconds) and local news (17 minutes, 10
seconds) day parts.
The report, known formally as the 'Commercial Monitoring Report,' was
released Wednesday at the Four A's Media Conference in Orlando, Fla.
For the second straight year, prime time clutter among the 'Big Four'
networks was technically down, but only by about nine seconds. Average prime
time clutter for the big four was 16 minutes and eight seconds, down from the 16
minutes and 17 seconds recorded in the same study a year ago.
In November 2001, NBC remained the most cluttered network in prime time with
an average 16 minutes and 32 seconds of nonprogram time per hour, although that
was 43 seconds less clutter time per hour than the study showed for NBC in
November 2000.
Fox also showed a decline of about 19 seconds per hour, to 16 minutes and 16
seconds.
The study showed that CBS' clutter time was up about 26 seconds per hour to
an average 16 minutes and four seconds per prime time hour.
ABC was flat at 15 minutes and 45 seconds.
This year's clutter study monitored two different sweeps weeks, May 14
through 20 and Nov. 12 through 18.
The study showed that 11 of 19 measured cable networks also posted increased
clutter in November 2001 versus the previous year.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.