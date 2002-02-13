Four A's releases clutter report

This year's clutter study by the American Association of Advertising Agencies

showed record amounts of nonprogram time in early morning (18 minutes, two

seconds), daytime (20 minutes, 57 seconds) and local news (17 minutes, 10

seconds) day parts.

The report, known formally as the 'Commercial Monitoring Report,' was

released Wednesday at the Four A's Media Conference in Orlando, Fla.

For the second straight year, prime time clutter among the 'Big Four'

networks was technically down, but only by about nine seconds. Average prime

time clutter for the big four was 16 minutes and eight seconds, down from the 16

minutes and 17 seconds recorded in the same study a year ago.

In November 2001, NBC remained the most cluttered network in prime time with

an average 16 minutes and 32 seconds of nonprogram time per hour, although that

was 43 seconds less clutter time per hour than the study showed for NBC in

November 2000.

Fox also showed a decline of about 19 seconds per hour, to 16 minutes and 16

seconds.

The study showed that CBS' clutter time was up about 26 seconds per hour to

an average 16 minutes and four seconds per prime time hour.

ABC was flat at 15 minutes and 45 seconds.

This year's clutter study monitored two different sweeps weeks, May 14

through 20 and Nov. 12 through 18.

The study showed that 11 of 19 measured cable networks also posted increased

clutter in November 2001 versus the previous year.