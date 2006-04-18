Four NBA Players To Hit the Courtside

The upside of playing for a lousy NBA team is a shot at post-season television work, and four players from the Toronto Raptors, Charlotte Bobcats and Atlanta Hawks (combined record 77-165) will suit up for NBA TV when the playoffs begin.

The NBA’s 24-hour cable network will use Toronto’s Chris Bosh and Mike James, Charlotte’s Brevin Knight and Atlanta’s Josh Smith as guest reporters during the first round of the playoffs, which begin next week.

The players will report from game sites on the network’s daily NBA TV Insiders, as well as on its NBA TV Live daily post-game wrap-up show.