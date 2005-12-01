Trending

Four More Sign on for Mullally

By

NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution has licensed its new fall 2006 The Megan Mullally Show to KTVK Phoenix, KARE Minneapolis, WISH Indianapolis and WBAL Baltimore.

Previously, the syndicator announced the talk show had been cleared on several NBC O&Os, including WNBC New York, KNBC Los Angeles, WMAQ Chicago and KNTV San Francisco.