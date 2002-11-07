Four join Universal Television

Universal Television & Networks Group is building up the executive ranks

of its ad-sales division.

Veteran media buyer Dan Rank is joining Universal Television as executive

vice president of ad sales for the central region and outside offices. Rank --

most recently managing partner for Omnicom Group Inc.'s OMD USA -- will be based

in Chicago and oversee the Chicago, Los Angeles and Detroit regions. This is

Rank's first position on the network-sales side.

Mike Tadone, an NBC and Lifetime Television veteran, comes to Universal as

executive VP of national ad sales. Most recently, he was NBC's VP of pricing and

planning. He'll manage the day-to-day national ad sales for USA Network, Sci Fi

Channel, NewsWorld International and Trio.

Kevin McAuliffe is now senior VP for cross-platform initiatives. He comes to

Universal from Gemstar-TV Guide International Inc., where he was senior VP of

affiliate marketing. He'll manage Universal Television's ad-sales marketing and

branding and cross-platform dealings across the Universal portfolio and USA

Interactive Inc.

And Lloyd Schloss joins the company as senior VP, operations.

All four will report to president of ad sales Jeff Lucas.

'Now we have an organization in place, and we can execute more sales

opportunities,' Lucas said. 'Our group is deep with experience and contacts in

the industry.'