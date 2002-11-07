Four join Universal Television
Universal Television & Networks Group is building up the executive ranks
of its ad-sales division.
Veteran media buyer Dan Rank is joining Universal Television as executive
vice president of ad sales for the central region and outside offices. Rank --
most recently managing partner for Omnicom Group Inc.'s OMD USA -- will be based
in Chicago and oversee the Chicago, Los Angeles and Detroit regions. This is
Rank's first position on the network-sales side.
Mike Tadone, an NBC and Lifetime Television veteran, comes to Universal as
executive VP of national ad sales. Most recently, he was NBC's VP of pricing and
planning. He'll manage the day-to-day national ad sales for USA Network, Sci Fi
Channel, NewsWorld International and Trio.
Kevin McAuliffe is now senior VP for cross-platform initiatives. He comes to
Universal from Gemstar-TV Guide International Inc., where he was senior VP of
affiliate marketing. He'll manage Universal Television's ad-sales marketing and
branding and cross-platform dealings across the Universal portfolio and USA
Interactive Inc.
And Lloyd Schloss joins the company as senior VP, operations.
All four will report to president of ad sales Jeff Lucas.
'Now we have an organization in place, and we can execute more sales
opportunities,' Lucas said. 'Our group is deep with experience and contacts in
the industry.'
