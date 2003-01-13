Four A's foray

Advertising trade groups seemed conspicuously silent as nearly every other

industry association weighed in Jan. 3 on the Federal Communications

Commission's sweeping review of media-ownership rules.

But the American Association of Advertising Agencies (Four A's) did help to fund a

skeptical review of FCC studies favoring deregulation filed by the Information

Policy Institute.

The IPI was particularly critical of commission studies that found that consumers

significantly substitute among broadcast, print and other media and that blamed

increased ad rates on economic growth rather than media concentration.

The IPI also called on the agency to slow its pending ownership "regime change."

Four A's is considering filing a reply in the ownership rulemaking next

month, but it hasn't decided whether to back the IPI's hard line.

The ad industry has had a difficult time coming up with a unified stance on

media concentration.

While some ad folks blamed concentration for high rates

in a specific media, others said consolidation created unprecedented opportunity

to drive down costs through package deals with large local

groups.