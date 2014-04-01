Four Cox Media Group Stations Get GetTV

A Cox Media Group trio, WAXN Charlotte, KIRO Seattle and KMYT Tulsa, add the Sony Pictures Television (SPT) movie network getTV to their dot-two channels April 1. Cox’s WTEV Jacksonville debuts the multicast channel this summer.

The network launched in February. GetTV has now struck deals covering 31 television markets, 18 of which are in the top 20, representing more than 48% of the U.S. television households.

“Cox Media Group is excited to be adding the great programming of getTV to our portfolio of multicast stations in Tulsa, Seattle, Charlotte, and soon in Jacksonville,” said Jane Williams, CMG’s executive VP of television. “Our viewers will be able to enjoy the best movies and biggest stars from the golden age of the silver screen.”

GetTV broadcasts classic Hollywood films produced from the 1930s through the 1960s.

“Cox Media Group is a well-respected broadcaster and through this partnership we are able to substantially increase our footprint across the country,” said Superna Kalle, senior VP, U.S. networks, SPT and general manager of getTV, among others. “CMG’s vote of confidence at this early stage is extremely important to us as we bring getTV into more homes, allowing viewers to enjoy our channel’s timeless classics.”