Four to compete for Texas TV outlet

Four bidders were declared eligible to vie for TV channel 38 in Corpus Christi, Texas Friday: Sunbelt Communications Co., Prime Broadcasting, Minority Media TV38 and Patricia Card Smith.

The minimum bid is $100,000 for the sale, slated to begin July 23.

Smith is vice president of Belo Corp. ABC affiliate KVUE-TV Austin, Texas.

Sunbelt owns a station group in the Western United States.

And Prime is made up of the management team that once led Prime Cable.

Idaho Broadcasting and Michael Radio Group will compete for FM licenses in Victor, Idaho, and Glenrock, Wyo.