Four Belo Stations Grab Estrella TV

The Belo stations KENS San Antonio, KVUE Austin, KTTU Tucson and KGW Portland have signed up to air the Hispanic network Estrella TV on their digital channels. Estrella is owned by Liberman Broadcasting.

"Belo Corp. is an exciting partner for us, and we look forward to working with their team in bringing Estrella TV to a broader group of viewers who will value and appreciate the high quality and unique programs that air on the network," said LBI Media Executive V.P. Lenard Liberman.

Estrella TV's slate of originals includes musical-variety, comedy, scripted drama, talk and game shows, as well as a daily national newscast and a news magazine show. The array of Hispanic digital channels is growing, and includes LATV and Mexicanal.

"The addition of Estrella TV immediately enhances the programming we provide to our important Hispanic viewers," said Belo Executive V.P. of Television Operations Peter L. Diaz. "Estrella TV complements these stations perfectly and provides even greater choices for our Hispanic viewers in these communities."