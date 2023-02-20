Founder’s Great-Great Grandchildren Nominated for E.W. Scripps Board
Family shareholders will vote on Raymundo Granado and Monica Holcomb at May 1 annual meeting
The E.W. Scripps Co. said that two great great grandchildren of company founder E.W. Scripps have been nominated to take seats on the board.
Raymundo Granado and Monica Holcomb would replace current directors Anne La Dow and Michael Scagliotti, who are stepping down when their terms expire. La Dow and Scagliotti are also great-great grandchildren of E.W. Scripps.
The board is expected to continue to have 11 members.
Granado, 43, is a private investor and philanthropist. Holcomb, 48, is founding director of the Scripps Family Impact Fund and a charter member of the charitable advisory board to the Adam R. Scripps Foundation.
Granado and Holcomb’s nominations will be voted on at the company’s annual meeting on May 1. Shareholders who are member of the Scripps family will vote on who will hold the seats on the board reserved for family members. ■
