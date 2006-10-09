Trending

Foster Named VP of Corporate Development

By

Greg Foster, CEO of Southern Direct, which provides e-commerce for cable nets, has been named VP, corporate development.

The move follows Turner's acquisition of the company.

Foster will shepherd Turner's New Media Investments team, which is part of the New Products Group (CNN Pipeline, GAmeTAp, ACC Select). He will oversee inestments, mergers and acquisitions, and product development in the new media space.