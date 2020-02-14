Forth, Barclay Sign on at Research Firm Elevate

Local media market research and consulting firm Elevate, a division of SmithGeiger, added Dominic Forth as director of development and Bonnie Barclay as creative director.

“With our amazing growth at Elevate, we needed exceptional leaders that think ‘outside the lines’ and provide creative strategies that generate results to join our team,” said Nicole Bergen, founder of Elevate. “We found them in Dominic and Bonnie and I am confident they will serve and support our clients well.”

Forth had been consulting with Elevate since last year. Before that he held sales and management positions at KTVU-TV, San Francisco, and KUSA-TV, Denver. He started his career in the U.K. with the BBC.

Barclay was president of The Branding Iron. Before that she was VP of marketing at FX Design Group and VP and CMO at Chyron Corp. Earlier she held posts at E.W. Scripps and TV stations including WSB-TV, Atlanta, WSOC-TV, Charlotte, WAVE-TV, Louisville, and WFAA-TV, Dallas.

“We want to bring our clients the best research and marketing ideas available. With Dominic and Bonnie on board, we can continue to deliver the ‘white glove’ service, training, research and ideas our media partners have come to love about our program,” Bergin said.