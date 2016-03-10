Fort Lauderdale Strikers Renew TV Agreement With Tribune’s SFL

The Fort Lauderdale Strikers of the North American Soccer League (NASL) have renewed its broadcast agreement with SFL, Tribune’s CW affiliate in South Florida.

All 2016 matches will be televised live on SFL, beginning with the home opener on April 2. In all, the station will broadcast 32 NASL spring and fall season games.

"We are thrilled to team up with SFL for a second season as the official television broadcast partner of the Fort Lauderdale Strikers,” said Sean Guerin, Strikers CEO . “The Fort Lauderdale-based television station is very active in our community and will help us attract new fans. While we certainly want Strikers fans to continue to come out to Lockhart Stadium and enjoy professional soccer in person, this agreement with SFL will enable our fans to watch every minute of action on their TVs for all of our games, which we are proud to provide to our South Florida fans.”

This marks the second consecutive season will telecast “Strikers Fútbol Live,” the station’s only live sports programming. The HD broadcasts will also feature a seven-minute pregame show. In addition, SFL plans to produce other content around the team, such as features with the station’s street team.

“We are proud to be the exclusive English language television broadcast partner for the Fort Lauderdale Strikers,” said Marilyn Hansen, SFL VP and station manager. “The growth of soccer in the South Florida market and across the country is explosive and we are proud to partner with the Strikers to make soccer accessible to everyone in South Florida, over-the-air on SFL and on THIS TV.”