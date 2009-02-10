Forrest Named Senior Washington Producer, 'The Early Show'
Filed at 12:27 EST on Feb. 10, 2009
Kerri Forrest has been named senior Washington producer for CBS' The Early Show.
Forrest was most recently White House producer for NBC News (producing for David Gregory, Kelly O'Donnell, Savannah Guthrie and John Yang). Before that was a senior producer for MSNBC's Hardball with Chris Matthews, also in Washington.
Forrest had spent her career with NBC or co-owned properties, starting as a researcher for the Today Show in 1995.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.