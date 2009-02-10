Forrest Named Senior Washington Producer, 'The Early Show'

Filed at 12:27 EST on Feb. 10, 2009

Kerri Forrest has been named senior Washington producer for CBS' The Early Show.

Forrest was most recently White House producer for NBC News (producing for David Gregory, Kelly O'Donnell, Savannah Guthrie and John Yang). Before that was a senior producer for MSNBC's Hardball with Chris Matthews, also in Washington.

Forrest had spent her career with NBC or co-owned properties, starting as a researcher for the Today Show in 1995.