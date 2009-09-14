Forrest Carr Joins KGUN
Forrest Carr, news director at KRQE-TV Albuquerque, has joined KGUN in the same capacity.
It is a homecoming for Carr, who was news director at the station from 1997 to 2001 before exiting to join WFLA-TV Tampa as news director.
Carr developed the "On Your Side" viewer advocacy program at the station the first time around, saying he was looking to "rekindle" that effort now that he is returning.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.