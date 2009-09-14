Forrest Carr Joins KGUN

Forrest Carr, news director at KRQE-TV Albuquerque, has joined KGUN in the same capacity.



It is a homecoming for Carr, who was news director at the station from 1997 to 2001 before exiting to join WFLA-TV Tampa as news director.



Carr developed the "On Your Side" viewer advocacy program at the station the first time around, saying he was looking to "rekindle" that effort now that he is returning.

