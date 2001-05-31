Former WUSA GM takes TV news spot
Former WUSA(tv) Washington general manager Bob Sullivan is leaving his position as a consultant with the Broadcast Image Group to return to TV news.
Sullivan will become news director at Scripps' KNXV(tv) Phoenix. Sullivan said he'd been offered a contract extension by BIG, where he's been a consultant since 1998, but "I realized what I missed: being in the trenches." In the mid-1990s, he had been news director and station manager at Gannett's KPNX(tv) Phoenix before moving to Gannett's flagship station in Washington. - Dan Trigoboff
