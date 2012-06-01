Former WRTV Indy GM Lundy Dies

Don Lundy, former WRTV Indianapolis vice president and general manager, died suddenly May 31. He was 67.

Lundy retired from WRTV in December 2010 after 31 years with McGraw-Hill, WRTV's former parent, including nine as GM in Indianapolis.

WRTV's TheIndyChannel.com reported his death.

Lundy and his wife, Rosemary, moved to San Diego to be closer to their children and grandchildren. His death was unexpected, the family said.

Lundy started his career at McGraw-Hill in 1980 as WRTV's production manager, before departing for 19 years to work at stations in San Diego and Bakersfield. He returned to WRTV in 2001.

His family is planning a service in Oklahoma, Lundy's home state.