Former WNBC Chief O'Brien to CNBC
Former
WNBC New York President/General Manager Tom O'Brien has been named chief
revenue officer at CNBC. It's a new position at the cable channel, which is,
like WNBC, part of the NBC Universal group.
NBC
announced in early June that O'Brien was shifting from WNBC to NBC Local Media's
Nonstop division, tasked with launching digital channels within the group in
the model of WNBC's NY Nonstop. WRC Washington's general manager, Michael Jack,
was named to the top spot at WNBC at the time.
"As the media landscape evolves, our go-to-market strategy needs
to do the same," said CNBC in the announcement. "CNBC's commercial track
record, led by John Kelly, has performed at a high level for many years. We
now need to build on our success by developing a holistic revenue strategy that
focuses on getting the full value for CNBC's exceptional brand across all
platforms and commercial opportunities -TV, Digital, International, Branded
Content and other growth platforms as they come along."
O'Brien reports to CNBC President Mark Hoffman and starts
immediately.
"Tom will work globally across CNBC to develop and implement a '360°'
multi-platform revenue strategy that has monetization of the brand, customer
solutions and growth at its heart," said CNBC in a statement.
Prior to coming to New York in 2008, O'Brien was president and
general manager of NBC-owned KXAS Dallas.
"I am confident that under Tom's leadership, CNBC's growth will go
from strong to stronger," said Hoffman.
