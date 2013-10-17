Former Weather Channel VP Swenson Named WIAT GM
Helen Swenson has been named VP and general manager at WIAT
Birmingham. She succeeds William Ballard at the LIN station; Ballard's
contract finished earlier this month. Swenson was most recently senior
VP of live programming at The Weather Channel. Prior to that, she was
senior multimedia consultant at Frank N. Magid Associates.
Swenson
also has a long history in local television, including being news
director at KIRO Seattle and WPEC West Palm Beach, along with a senior
production post at WSVN Miami.
"Helen is a highly strategic and
skilled broadcast executive with a proven track record of achieving
growth by developing innovative and superior products that better meet
the needs of our viewers and advertisers," said Scott Blumenthal, LIN
EVP of television. "We are pleased that she is stepping into the
leadership role at WIAT."
WIAT is the CBS affiliate in DMA No. 42.
