Former Weather Channel VP Swenson Named WIAT GM

Helen Swenson has been named VP and general manager at WIAT

Birmingham. She succeeds William Ballard at the LIN station; Ballard's

contract finished earlier this month. Swenson was most recently senior

VP of live programming at The Weather Channel. Prior to that, she was

senior multimedia consultant at Frank N. Magid Associates.

Swenson

also has a long history in local television, including being news

director at KIRO Seattle and WPEC West Palm Beach, along with a senior

production post at WSVN Miami.

"Helen is a highly strategic and

skilled broadcast executive with a proven track record of achieving

growth by developing innovative and superior products that better meet

the needs of our viewers and advertisers," said Scott Blumenthal, LIN

EVP of television. "We are pleased that she is stepping into the

leadership role at WIAT."

WIAT is the CBS affiliate in DMA No. 42.