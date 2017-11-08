Former WDBJ Roanoke Anchor Chris Hurst Wins Virginia Election

Chris Hurst, a former anchor at WDBJ Roanoke, whose girlfriend, WDBJ reporter Alison Parker, was killed on live television in 2015, won the election in the Virginia delegates race. Hurst, a Democrat, had gun safety as part of his platform, along with increased funding for schools and an expansion of Medicaid.



Related: WDBJ Anchor Hurst Stays Strong

Parker was fatally shot, as was photographer Adam Ward, during a live broadcast. Hurst told CNN that gun control was not a central focus of his campaign.



"This race has been more about education and more about expanding Medicaid, and with the Democratic wave at the top of the ticket down to the assembly level, we can finally do that in Virginia," he said.

Hurst, who is 30, defeated Joseph Yost, 54%-46%, in the state’s 12th District House of Delegates race.

Hurst’s bio on his campaign website reads: “As a journalist, I’ve been a fierce advocate for families struggling for access to mental health care and equality in education for students with special needs. I’ve investigated reasons why our workforce must adapt for the careers of the future. I’ve documented the dramatic rise of child abuse and opioid addiction. And I’ve held government leaders accountable while showing how our first responders are left without vital resources.”

Hurst said the murders of Parker and Ward inspired him to run for office.



“Alison’s and Adam Ward’s murder on television shocked the country and set me on a different path,” he said. “My career in news was fulfilling but instead of asking questions, I became focused on finding solutions. Your continued prayers and support now give me the strength to move forward and be a courageous fighter for all Virginians.