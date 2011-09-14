Former WCCO News Director Libin to IB

Internet Broadcasting (IB) has named Scott Libin its vice president of content solutions. Libin was most recently the newsroom chief at WCCO Minneapolis.

In this new role, Libin will "oversee and build on IB's multimillion dollar set of managed services and products that deliver high-value content for IB clients," said IB in a statement.

Libin was news director at WCCO from 2007 until late 2010, following news director roles across town at KSTP and at WGHP Greensboro. He also spent seven years on the resident faculty of The Poynter Institute, leading seminars for reporters, producers, editors, anchors and managers.

"Our clients rely on IB to bring important news and content to help them inform viewers and drive digital revenue," said Jeff Kimball, COO of Internet Broadcasting. "By adding Scott and his experience to the team, IB will continue to expand our offerings to help stations deliver quality content and new revenue opportunities."

IB is based in St. Paul and its clients include station sites owned by Post-Newsweek and Hearst TV, among others. Elmer Baldwin was named president and CEO in April.

Libin commented: "I am excited to bring my background in broadcast and digital journalism to IB and to an exceptional group of successful stations covering communities across the country. I look forward to building new content solutions to help local stations serve their viewers in new and important ways."