Former Warner Bros. PR Exec Barbara Brogliatti Dies at 69

Barbara Brogliatti, a long-time entertainment industry public relations executive, died Sunday following a lengthy battle with cancer. She was 69.

Brogliatti was executive VP and chief communications officer at Warner Bros. when she retired in 2005. She had been with Warner Bros. since 1993, when Warner Bros. merged with Lorimar where she’d been since 1990.

For a brief period, she ran her own public relations and marketing firm and represented clients including Norman Lear, Haim Saban, Jean Stapleton, Barbara Walters and DIC Animation.

Brogliatti began her career as an assistant in the publicity department at CBS fresh out of UCLA, and was hired by Norman Lear to head public relations for his companies.

Over the course of her career, she worked on TV shows including All in the Family, Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, Dallas, Full House, Friends and E.R.