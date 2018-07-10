Former Univision Exec Diaz Tapped to Run AGC Television

Lourdes Diaz, who left her post in May as president of entertainment for Univision, has been tapped as head of television at AGC Television, the TV production division of Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios.

Diaz will oversee all of the company’s scripted, non-scripted, non-fiction and digital TV activity.

"Lourdes' impressively deep resume, with her extensive experience across hour-long dramas, mini-series, scripted and unscripted comedy in multiple formats, international co-productions and multi-cultural content make her a perfect fit for what we hope will be a diverse and prolific AGC Television output over the coming years. We're very excited to have Lourdes come onboard to spearhead our TV production activities.”

Ford is an executive producer on DirectTV's crime family thriller Ice starring Cam Gigandet, Jeremy Sisto, Ray Winstone and Donald Sutherland, as well as on the forthcoming Cinemax action drama Jet starring Carla Gugino and the forthcoming Lifetime drama American Princess from Orange is The New Black, Weeds and Glow writer Jenji Cohan.

At Univision, Diaz was involved in expanding the number of program suppliers the network employed, working close with Televisa, Netflix, Globo and Endemol.

Before Univision, she was with Viacom International’s Comedy Central, NBC and Universal Media Studios and Green Moon Productions, which is Antonio Banderas’ and Melanie Griffith’s company. She also founded her own company Agua Entertainment Group.

“I look forward to joining Stuart and AGC Studios and build on their appetite to create a global content studio that spans platforms in this ever-changing industry,” said Diaz. “AGC Studios comes to the table with the resources for us to take big swings. I am thrilled to bring forth the next generation of content –scripted and non-scripted, from comedy to drama, in the U.S. and globally.”