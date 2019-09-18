Former Turner Executive Levy Named CEO of NBA’s Nets

Former Turner Broadcasting president David Levy was named CEO of the Brooklyn Nets and the Barclays Center.

The move was announced by Joe Tsai, who completed the acquisition of both the NBA team and the arena on Wednesday.

Levy will also serve as president of J. Tsai Sports and be a venture partner of the company, which makes sports, media and entertainment investments.

At Turner, Levy played a key role in the network’s relationship with the NBA. He also made a deal with CBS and the NCAA to get Turner rights to air the the Men’s College Basketball Championships.

“David brings a unique combination of sports and media know-how, strategic thinking and operating skills to our sports and entertainment business. He is an entrepreneur at heart with the experience of managing and scaling organizations, and I really look forward to working with him,” said Tsai.

Levy left Turner after AT&T acquired Turner’s parent, Time Warner.

“I am excited and honored to join the Nets organization and look forward to working alongside Joe and the talented forward-thinking executives and team members across the entire organization,” said Levy. “Sean Marks and Kenny Atkinson have done a terrific job instilling a winning culture and I am looking forward to supporting them as we build a sustainable foundation of success on and off the court. I am excited for our fans and can’t wait to get started.”