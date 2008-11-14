Former Tabloid Terrors Turn Positive On Oxygen

Celebrity bad girls may be known for generating the most dish in the tabloids, but those selected for Oxygen’s 25iest: Bad Girls Gone Good special have supposedly dropped their wayward ways in favor of cleaning up, settling down, and even doing good deeds for others.

Oxygen’s list includes well-qualified bad girls, such as both Paris Hilton, known for serving time in jail for a probation violation stemming from a DUI, and Shannon Doherty, who bailed on two shows from producer Aaron Spelling following reports of friction on both sets.

Prior to making Oxygen’s Bad Girls Gone Good list, Paris Hilton was voted second ‘Worst Celebrity Role Model’ and Shannon Doherty placed tenth on E!’s list of 50 Most Wicked Women of Prime Time. Doherty has since reprised her role on the 90210 franchise as a special guest star on the new series.

The one hour special will premiere following a new episode of Bad Girls Club on Tuesday, December 9th. “These 25 ladies could have been inducted into Oxygen's Bad Girls Club, before they turned their lives around” said Amy Introcaso-Davis, Senior Vice President of Original Programming, Oxygen Media, in a statement.