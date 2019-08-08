Former Sony Exec Carney Named Fox Entertainment COO

Former Sony executive Amy Carney has been named COO for Fox Entertainment.

Carney will be responsible for overseeing research, strategy and operations for the new media company. She will be based in Los Angeles and report to Charlie Collier, CEO of Fox Entertainment.

“I’m pleased to welcome Amy to Fox Entertainment. She’s a smart, sophisticated leader whose passion and professionalism I’ve admired for years,” said Collier. “No matter the role, department or platform, Amy has helped build businesses, broadly elevated thinking and process, and grown meaningful internal and external partnerships. Her arrival marks yet another important step in the building of this new company. We are immediately better for her presence.”

Before joining Fox, Carney was president of advertiser sales, strategy and research at Sony Pictures Television, which she first joined in 2003. Previously she was VP, sales for Univision Online and general manager at Ticketmaster Online-Citysearch. She also worked at WTVR-TV, Richmond, as general sales manager and had a similar title at TeleRep.