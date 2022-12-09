Former Redbox Chief Galen Smith Resigns From Chicken Soup for the Soul
Exec became executive vice chairman after selling company
Galen Smith, who became executive vice chairman of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment when it bought Redbox Entertainment in August, is resigning from the company, effective January 2.
Smith had been CEO of Redbox, which was trying to move into streaming to supplement its retail kiosk business.
Smith’s responsibilities will be assumed by Chicken Soup for the Soul chairman and CEO William J. Rouhana Jr.
“Mr. Smith has helped lead our integration of Redbox since the acquisition and has ensured the establishment of a clear path forward to best serve our consumers,” Chicken Soup for the Soul said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission Friday. “Through January 2, 2023, Mr. Smith will work closely with our management and personnel to ensure a smooth transition.”
Under Smith, Redbox went public through an special purpose acquisition company deal in October. 2021.
The company ran into trouble during the pandemic, which disrupted the pipeline of new movies that fed its DVD kiosk business. Revenue generated by the nascent streaming operations couldn't offset the declines in consumers visiting kiosk for what was a dwindling supply of fresh theatrical films at the time. Redbox losses doubled to nearly $141 million in 2021. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
