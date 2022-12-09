Former Redbox Chief Galen Smith Resigns From Chicken Soup for the Soul

Galen Smith, who became executive vice chairman of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment when it bought Redbox Entertainment in August , is resigning from the company, effective January 2.

Smith had been CEO of Redbox, which was trying to move into streaming to supplement its retail kiosk business.

Smith’s responsibilities will be assumed by Chicken Soup for the Soul chairman and CEO William J. Rouhana Jr.

“Mr. Smith has helped lead our integration of Redbox since the acquisition and has ensured the establishment of a clear path forward to best serve our consumers,” Chicken Soup for the Soul said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission Friday. “Through January 2, 2023, Mr. Smith will work closely with our management and personnel to ensure a smooth transition.”

Under Smith, Redbox went public through an special purpose acquisition company deal in October. 2021.