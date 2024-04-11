Former NBCU Ad Sales Exec Krishan Bhatia Joins Amazon
Will oversee live sports, Freevee, Twitch, Prime Video Ads
Amazon said it hired former NBCUniversal ad sales exec Krishan Bhatia as VP, global video advertising.
Bhatia will be overseeing Amazon’s growing TV advertising business including live sports, Amazon Freevee, Twitch, Prime Video Ads and third-party publishers.
He will report to Alan Moss, Amazon’s VP, global ad sales.
“I’m excited about the impact his wealth of experience in the media and advertising business will have for our customers in the streaming TV space,” Moss said in a staff memo.
Krishan had been president and chief business officer for NBCU Advertising Sales and Partnerships. He was one of several executives who left after NBCU Ad Sales Chairman Linday Yaccarino left last year to become CEO of Twitter, now X.
“I have spent my career building, growing, and transforming media businesses. For the past 18 years I was at Comcast NBCUniversal, focused on building for the future through talent, technology-led innovation, and partnerships,” Bhatia said. “I’m incredibly motivated by what Amazon is doing in this space, and can’t wait to dive in with this team.”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.