Former NAB Exec Alexander Added to Scripps Board

The E.W. Scripps Co. said it added former National Association of Broadcasters executive VP Marcellus Alexander to its board of directors.

Alexander was also president of the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation.

Before joining the NAB, Alexander was VP and general manager of CBS’s KYW-TV, in Philadelphia and WJZ-TV in Baltimore.

“Marcellus is an established leader in broadcast media who will bring his experience and deep understanding of the continued evolution of our business to the boardroom as we further expand our footprint across the country,” said Scripps CEO Adam Symson. “His passion for educating and teaching other young leaders in the industry resonates with Scripps’ longtime motto, ‘give light and the people will find their own way.’”

Alexander becomes the twelfth member of the Scripps board of directors. Roger Ogden has informed the company he intends to retire when his term expires next year. Ogden has served on the board since 2008 and when he retires, the number of directors will return to 11.