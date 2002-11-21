Former MSTV president White dies

Margita E. White, 65, former Federal Communications Commission member and president of the

Association for Maximum Service Television (MSTV), died Wednesday at Virginia Hospital

Center in Arlington, Va., after a long battle with cancer.

White had been president of MSTV from 1988 through 2001, helping to spur the

transition from analog to digital broadcasting while striving to protect

broadcasters' signal quality.

She served at the FCC from 1976 through 1979 and, before that, was in the White

House Office of Communications under President Nixon and director of that

office under President Ford.

She was also assistant director of the United States Information Agency in 1973 and 1974.

"History will record that Margita's vision, dedication and leadership led to

the creation of digital broadcasting in this country," MSTV president David

Donovan said. "We will miss her intelligence, grace and charm."

Said former FCC commissioner and chairman Jim Quello: "A grievous loss -- a

great, knowledgeable, effective fellow FCC commissioner, an impressive

communications executive, a wonderful human being and an esteemed longtime

friend."