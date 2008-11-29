Former KYW Anchor Mendte Gets House Arrest

Former KYW Philadelphia anchor Larry Mendte was sentenced to six months of house arrest after he had pleaded guilty to accessing the e-mail account of former co-anchor Alycia Lane. Mendte also got three years' probation, a $5,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

In August, Mendte pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to a single felony count related to hacking Lane's personal account and accessing her e-mail more than 500 times over the course of two-plus years. Some of the personal information was leaked to the Philadelphia Daily News. According to published accounts, Mendte apologized to Lane, seated in the courtroom. Both were fired by KYW, a CBS-owned station; Lane has also sued CBS and Mendte.