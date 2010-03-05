Former KUSA GM Franzgrote Dies
Former KUSA Denver President/General Manager Joe Franzgrote
passed away after a long illness March 3. He was 75.
Franzgrote retired in 1997 after a 30-year run at Gannett,
including a stint at KARE Minneapolis, where he grew the station into a solid
competitor. He was succeeded atop KUSA by Roger Ogden.
Franzgrote's first position in broadcasting was with WNDU in
South Bend, Ind., where he was a cameraman and an
account executive. He moved on to various stations around the country,
including WMDB Peoria and KIRO Seattle.
Franzgrote was considered a mentor
for multiple Gannett general managers on their way up.
Upon his retirement, he said work
never felt like work. "Do something you enjoy, make it fun--you will get
nothing unless you give something and nor do you deserve anything so that
should be your golden rule of work," said Franzgrote. "And if you work at
something you enjoy, time will go very quickly, as it has for me. My advice is
simple: always work to live and not the other way around."
Services will be held next week in
Denver.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.