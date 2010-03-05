Former KUSA GM Franzgrote Dies

Former KUSA Denver President/General Manager Joe Franzgrote

passed away after a long illness March 3. He was 75.

Franzgrote retired in 1997 after a 30-year run at Gannett,

including a stint at KARE Minneapolis, where he grew the station into a solid

competitor. He was succeeded atop KUSA by Roger Ogden.

Franzgrote's first position in broadcasting was with WNDU in

South Bend, Ind., where he was a cameraman and an

account executive. He moved on to various stations around the country,

including WMDB Peoria and KIRO Seattle.

Franzgrote was considered a mentor

for multiple Gannett general managers on their way up.

Upon his retirement, he said work

never felt like work. "Do something you enjoy, make it fun--you will get

nothing unless you give something and nor do you deserve anything so that

should be your golden rule of work," said Franzgrote. "And if you work at

something you enjoy, time will go very quickly, as it has for me. My advice is

simple: always work to live and not the other way around."

Services will be held next week in

Denver.