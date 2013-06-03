Former KATV GM Nicholson Dies

Dale Nicholson, former KATV Little Rock general manager,

died June 1. He was 74, according to KATV.com.





Nicholson began his broadcasting career at KTVE El Dorado in

1960. He came to KATV in 1962, where he was president and general manager from

1974 until 2009. He continued to hold a chairman title at KATV.





Nicholson was honored for 50 Years in Television by the

National Association of Television Arts and Sciences with the Gold Circle

award.





"KATV is saying goodbye to a friend and leader,"

according to KATV.com.





Allbritton owns KATV, an ABC affiliate.