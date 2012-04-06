Former 'Like It Is' Host Gil Noble Dies

Gil Noble, former host and producer of WABC New York's celebrated public affairs program Like It Is, died April 5 following a long illness. He was 80.

Noble joined WABC as a reporter in 1967, and soon became anchor of the station's weekend nighttime newscasts.

In 1968, he started hosting Like It Is, which frequently focused on the African-American struggle in New York, and America.

"Gil Noble's life and work had a profound effect on our society and culture," said WABC president and GM, Dave Davis. "His contributions are a part of history and will be remembered for years to come. Today, our hearts are with Gil's family -- his wife Jean and their five children -- and we thank them for so lovingly sharing him with the world all these years."

Noble interviewed numerous global figures, including Nelson Mandela, Bill Cosby, Jesse Jackson and Muhammad Ali, during his career, which came to an end last summer after he suffered a stroke.