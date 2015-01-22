Former Hulu Exec Koh Joins Whipclip

Former Hulu head of originals Charlotte Koh has been named senior VP, content and partnerships, of Whipclip. She will oversee content strategy, operations and acquisitions and also manage relations with media partners.

Whipclip is a mobile app that facilitates sharing of TV clips. The company was founded in 2014.

Koh headed original-series development at Hulu from 2011-14, departing shortly after Craig Erwich was hired as head of content for the streaming service. In 2014, she was a recipient of B&C and Multichannel News’ Women’s Digital Leadership Award.

Prior to joining Hulu, Koh worked at Marvel Studios, where she was senior VP of business development, and Fox Searchlight Pictures.