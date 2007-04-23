Former Gov. Davis Appointed to DIC Board

DIC Entertainment (DIC) has appointed former California Gov. Gray Davis to its board as a non-executive director.

Davis, now working at the Los Angeles office of law firm Loeb & Loeb, providing strategic advice and counsel, has made entertainment marketing a significant focus of his post-political career.

In addition to DIC, a global family entertainment and brand management company, he also serves on the board of Source Interlink, which specializes in the marketing, merchandising and fulfillment of entertainment products.

Davis also sits on an advisory board for Roth Capital Partners, which invest in the small and micro-cap markets.

Davis joins a board that includes media executives Chris McGurk, Michael Jackson, Simon Olswang and Peter Strauss.

