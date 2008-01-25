Former FCC Chairman Powell Endorses McCain

The campaign of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) was touting the endorsement of former Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell Friday.

"As chairman of the Federal Communications Commission," Powell said in a statement released by McCain, "I had the privilege to work with John McCain when he led the Senate Commerce Committee. Sen. McCain has a deep and principled understanding of how the digital revolution is transforming the social and economic landscape. More than any other candidate, he knows what is needed to calm the turbulent economic waters and to steer the new economy in a direction that will bring growth, opportunity and prosperity to all Americans."

Powell is currently steering venture capital toward investments as a senior adviser to Providence Equity Partners.

"Michael Powell has a distinguished record of service in the U.S. Army, the Justice Department and the FCC. He's a faithful public servant and I am grateful for his support," McCain said in a statement.

Powell was a favorite of former Senate Commerce Committee chairman McCain's back in the late 1990s, when the Clinton administration let Republican legislators weigh in on picks for the Republican openings on the commission. Powell and McCain even teamed up on a pitch to news programmers to air more political coverage.