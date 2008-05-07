Former Early Show Anchor Joins Parents TV

Former CBS Early Show anchor Rene Syler is joining Meredith’s Parents TV. Syler will hot the channel’s first long form show, It Moms, and will also produce a videoblog chronicling her daily life.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Meredith, the leader in the parenthood field,” said Syler in a statement. “Joining Parents TV allows me to pull back the curtains to reveal the truth about modern mothering. I’m excited to take my platform to a new video space and reassure time-stressed moms that their kids will still emerge as happy, fully-functioning members of society – even if they can’t tell the difference between made-from-scratch cookies and the store-bought kind.”

It Moms will premiere on Parents TV in June, while the videoblog will be available on www.Parents.tv