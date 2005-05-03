Former Commerce Counsel Joins D.C. Firm

Paul Martino, former majority counsel of the Senate Commerce Committee, has joined Alston & Bird, the Washington law firm that hired former Sens. Bob Dole and Tom Daschle as marquee names, in its legislative and public policy group.

On the Hill Martino specialized in technology and telecommunications issues. Martino’s experience included online consumer protection, anti-spam and anti-spyware legislation, liability for peer-to-peer file-sharing legislation and other copyright protections for digital media.

Before working for the U.S. Senate, Martino counseled technology companies on corporate and transactional matters. He was a founding corporate associate of law firm Gunderson Dettmer in Menlo Park, Calif.

