Former CNN Exec D’Alba Joins WME and IMG

Former president of sales for CNN NEWs Networks Greg D’Alba has joined WME and IMG as president of global sales and marketing.

In his new post, he will oversee all brand partnerships and will lead the companies’ sales and marketing strategy globally.

D’Alba left CNN after more than 27 years in April when Turner Broadcasting consolidated its ad sales operations, one of many executive changes going on at the cable programmer.

He starts is new job this week and will be based in New York, reporting to co-CEOs Patrick Whitesell and Ari Emanuel.