Former CNN Anchor Daryn Kagan on WHIO

Former CNN anchor Daryn Kagan has inked a deal with Cox Media Group to appear on WHIO Dayton as well as Cox's various radio and newspaper outlets in Dayton. She'll report a daily one-minute segment on TV and radio called "The Possibility Minute," and pen a newspaper column called "What's Possible."

She begins on TV and radio Monday, with a morning drive-time bit on radio and then appearing in the noon news on WHIO.

Earlier this week, WHIO General Manager/Cox Senior VP of News and Content Harry Delaney announced he'll retire at the end of the year.

Kagan hopes to syndicate her reports in other markets.

She spent 12 years at CNN before launching her website, DarynKagan.com, in 2006. The site focuses on hope and the human spirit--stories "that make the heart go, ZING!" according to the site.

"My mission and the motto of the website is to ‘Show the World What Is Possible!' one story at a time," says Kagan on the site.

Kagan's career began on air at KTVK Phoenix.