Former CBS Stations President Miller Dies

Former CBS Television Stations President D. Thomas Miller died Feb. 9 of a heart attack. He was 86 and had been driving in Massachusetts, where he lived.

Miller held a range of broadcast management jobs in his colorful career, including general manager of WLS Chicago from 1963-1966, and vice president of broadcasting for the New York Yankees, when the club was owned by CBS, in 1967.

In 1970, Miller became president of the CBS Television Stations Division. It was in this position that he met famed puppeteer Jim Henson and was instrumental in launching and producing The Muppet Show. The show was taped in association with CBS-owned television stations, and sold in syndication. The groundbreaking program was broadcast from 1976 to 1981.

Miller's career continued at the CBS Broadcast Group as vice president, technical resources from 1977-79, and as vice president, New Ventures from 1979-‘85.

A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 16, at St. Anthony Church in Cohasset, Mass. Visiting hours are Wednesday, Feb.15 at McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, across from the church.