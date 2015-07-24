Former CBS Exec Messinger Has Died

Marty Messinger, CBS Corporation's first chief compliance officer and the longtime chief legal officer for the CBS Television Stations group, died unexpectedly July 19 at his home in East Hampton, New York. Messinger retired in December 2014 following a 36-year career with Westinghouse Broadcasting and CBS.

He was 66.

"The counseling and representation our stations received under Marty’s leadership was the best in the business," said Jonathan Anschell, executive VP and general counsel, CBS Television. "As importantly, Marty was a friend and mentor to many of us, and he took a genuine interest in the lives and careers of colleagues throughout the company. Marty will be deeply missed, and he leaves behind a wonderful legacy."

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 25 at Most Holy Trinity Church in East Hampton.

"I know I speak for everyone at our stations who had the great pleasure of knowing and working with Marty when I say we are heartbroken by his sudden and unexpected passing," added Peter Dunn, president, CBS Television Stations. "Marty was a wonderful friend and a tremendous counselor who provided an invaluable guiding light within our company. We will miss his words of wisdom, his terrific sense of humor and the deep love that he had for CBS and all of his colleagues."